MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $2.84 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,919 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $308,958,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $210,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

LVS opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

