MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,449,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Beigene stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

