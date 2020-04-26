MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,047,000 after buying an additional 2,928,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,951,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 2,376,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

