MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.