Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.