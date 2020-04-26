Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $168.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

