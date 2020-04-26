Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

