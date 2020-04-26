Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

