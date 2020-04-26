Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 10,184 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

