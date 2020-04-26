Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.42 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 43.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

