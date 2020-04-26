Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,416 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

