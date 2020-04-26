Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

