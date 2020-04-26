NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

