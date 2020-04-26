NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.