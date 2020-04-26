Nebula AI (NBAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $291,194.08 and approximately $41.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.66 or 0.04456501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,905,216,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.