Neutral Dollar Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00011223 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $68,722.14 and $4,645.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.04438678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009985 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

