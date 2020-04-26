Neutron Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,209.01 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $162,209.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutron has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

