Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $133,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 48.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $22,602,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 316,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 79,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,487,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

