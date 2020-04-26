Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72,895 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 299.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Mosaic by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 190,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOS stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

