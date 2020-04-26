Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 485.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EQT worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

