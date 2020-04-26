Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,250 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of SEE opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

