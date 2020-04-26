Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

TCF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

