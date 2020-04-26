Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $887.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,047.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

