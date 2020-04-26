Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 40,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:PVH opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

