Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE opened at $8.36 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.