Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $6,008,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,377,498.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,190 shares of company stock worth $8,194,959 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

