Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

