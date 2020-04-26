Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AYI stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

