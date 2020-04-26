Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,510 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 202.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 106.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

