Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.28. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.