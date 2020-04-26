Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,510 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PolyOne worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PolyOne by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 411,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PolyOne by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PolyOne by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POL opened at $21.25 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.