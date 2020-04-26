Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $50.63 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

