Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

