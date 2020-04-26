NIX Price Hits $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, NIX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39. NIX has a market cap of $2.14 million and $81,297.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,610.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02579346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.48 or 0.03172842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00588443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00809689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00077044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00587777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

