Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $508.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.