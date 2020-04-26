North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

