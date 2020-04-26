North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 29,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

