Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.42 Million

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report sales of $142.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.54 million and the lowest is $135.29 million. Novanta reported sales of $157.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $549.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.83 million to $550.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $647.59 million, with estimates ranging from $616.84 million to $678.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.34. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 119,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

