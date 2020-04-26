Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

