Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Codexis worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 593,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $234,162.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $446,012 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. Benchmark began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

