Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.