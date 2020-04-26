ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

ON opened at $14.66 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.26.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

