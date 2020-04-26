OneLedger One Day Volume Reaches $347,165.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.31 million and $347,165.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $339.66 or 0.04456501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,980,604 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

