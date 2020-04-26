Opacity (OPQ) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market cap of $1.03 million and $61,185.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

