Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Opko Health from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,995,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,739 in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 148.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

