Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 8,862 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

