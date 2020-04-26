Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

