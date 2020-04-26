Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Teleflex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,988,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.82.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $338.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.61. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

