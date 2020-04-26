Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.68 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $8,575,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.