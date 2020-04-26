Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

